Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, others named in Rs 25 lakh fraud case

An FIR was registered naming the four personalities after investors in the company alleged that they were cheated by the company by running a fake scheme.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsFraudManoj TiwariGovinda

Follow us on :

Follow Us