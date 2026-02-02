<p>Popular Bollywood actors Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari among others have been named in an alleged investment fraud case related to a Ghaziabad-based company Maxizone Touch Private Limited, according to reports.</p><p>An FIR was registered naming the four personalities after investors in the company alleged that they were cheated by the company by running a fake scheme. According to <em>Hindustan Times</em> <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/others/actor-govinda-mp-tiwari-booked-for-25l-fraudpolice-101769878783427.html">report</a>, the alleged fraud amounts to Rs 25 lakh, and is linked to a bigger investment and cryptocurrency fraud worth Rs 600 crore.</p>.ED arrests ex RCOM president Punit Garg in Rs 40k crore bank 'fraud' case.<p>The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by one of the duped investors Jaspal Singh. The complaint stated that the investors were assured of a 15 per cent dividend on investment, but they neither got any interest nor the principal amount.</p><p>The complaint added that the promotions done by the actors lured more people into the scheme. Directors of Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd, Chander Bhushan Singh and his wife Priyanka Singh were reportedly arrested in September 2025.</p>