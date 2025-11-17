<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Monday approved 17 projects under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), entailing an investment of Rs 7,172 crore to boost electronics component manufacturing.</p><p>Announcing this, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the cumulative projected production of these projects would be Rs 65,111 crore and expected to create 11,808 direct employment opportunities.</p><p>The new set of approved applications includes that of Jabil, Aequs, ASUX Safety, AT and S, Ehoome IoT, Hi-Q Electronics, UnoMinda and Zetwerk. Other applicants in the list are Meena Electrotech, MicroPack, Rakon, Sahasra, Secure Meters, Sierra Circuits, Syrma Mobility, and TE Connectivity.</p>.Centre approves seven projects worth Rs 5,532 crore under the electronics components manufacturing scheme.<p>The approved units are spread across 9 states—Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>“ECMS is unlocking the next phase of value chain integration, from devices to components and sub-assemblies, ensuring India’s electronics sector reaches USD 500 billion in manufacturing value by 2030-31,” Vaishnaw said.</p><p>To clinch long-term success, India will have to focus on building design teams, ensuring six sigma quality standards in all its products and partnering with 'Swadeshi' suppliers in projects, the minister said.</p>.Electronics component manufacturing scheme attracts Rs 1.15 lakh crore in investment proposals: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>The components to be manufactured would serve key sectors, including smartphones, IT hardware, wearables, telecom, EVs, industrial electronics, defence, medical electronics, and renewable energy—all essential building blocks of the new economy.</p><p>These projects include the manufacture of camera modules, multi-layer PCBs, enclosures for electronic devices, connectors, oscillators, and optical transceivers.</p><p>In the first tranche announced on October 27, 2025, seven applications with a total investment of Rs 5,532 crore and the potential to create 5,000 new jobs. The applicants included Kaynes, SRF, Syrma SGS, and Ascent Circuits.</p>.Govt received 70 applications for electronic component manufacturing scheme, 80% from MSMEs.<p>The 17 projects greenlit in the second tranche brought the total projects approved under the ECMS scheme to 24.</p><p>During the five-month application window, from May 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025, the scheme attracted 249 applications, almost doubling the initial estimates of investments, production, and direct jobs.</p><p>The second tranche includes a wide array of components and sub-assemblies, such as India’s first-ever optical transceiver (SFP) manufacturing facilities by Jabil Circuit India and Zetchem Supply Chain Services; oscillators for precise timing applications in communication devices, computers, and industrial electronics by Rakon India; enclosures for laptops and smartwatches by Aequs Consumer Products.</p>