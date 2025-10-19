<p>New Delhi: The government on Sunday extended the due date for filing the monthly GSTR-3B tax payment form by 5 days till October 25.</p>.<p>The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in a notification, said the GSTR-3B filers for September and the July-September quarter can pay taxes by October 25.</p>.<p>"@cbic_india extends the GSTR-3B filing deadline," the CBIC said in a post on X.</p>.GST rate cut benefits reaching consumers, govt monitoring prices of 54 items.<p>GSTR-3B is a monthly and quarterly summary return that registered taxpayers file in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.</p>.<p>The extension was on expected lines, with October 20 being the Diwali festival. </p>