Homeindia

Govt eyes to increase pulses production by 40% till 2030-31 crop year

At present 242 lakh tonne pulses are produced in India.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 14:29 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 14:29 IST
India NewsAgriculturePulses

