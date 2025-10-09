<p>New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' on October 11 with a target to increase the country's pulses production to 350 lakh tonne by 2030-31 crop year.</p><p>At present 242 lakh tonne pulses are produced in India. The Ministry is also planning to increase pulses acreage to 310 lakh hectares by 2030-31 from the current 275 lakh hectares, Chouhan told media persons here.</p><p>Recently, the Union Cabinet approved a six-year central scheme aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in pulses production, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore.</p>.'Deter any attempt of terrorists to exploit snowfall for infiltration in Jammu & Kashmir': Amit Shah.<p>The 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' will be for the period from 2025-26 to 2030-31. Chouhan said that under the mission, the pulses crop productivity would be enhanced to 1,130 kg per hectare from the average yield of 881 kg per hectare.</p><p>He exuded the confidence that the target would be met. He also assured that the government would take appropriate decisions related to import duties of pulses for safeguarding the interests of farmers.</p><p>Chouhan said the government has identified 100 blocks where the productivity is very low compared with the national average. By next five years, the Centre wanted to make India self-sufficient in pulses production, the Minister said.</p><p>The mission, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year's budget, will particularly focus on increasing production of tur, urad and masur, with assured procurement by government agencies National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) from registered farmers.</p><p>Under the mission, Chouhan said the Centre would promote high-yielding and disease-tolerant seed varieties to enhance productivity and production of pulses.</p><p>The government would also ensure that these seeds are made available to farmers on time, he added.</p>