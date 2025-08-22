Menu
Govt hikes registration renewal fee of motor vehicles older than 20 years

The Ministry in a notification, announced that the renewal fee for light motor vehicles (LMVs) older than 20 years has been doubled to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 16:02 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 16:02 IST
