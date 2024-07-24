Govt issues stamp to honour legendary singer Mukesh on 100th birth anniversary

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday issued commemorative stamp in honour of the legendary singer Mukesh, marking his 100th birth anniversary.

The stamp was unveiled at a function hosted here by the Ministry of Culture at the Akashwani Bhawan.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was the chief guest at the event, paid heartfelt tribute to the singer, recalling his monumental contribution to the Indian music and his enduring legacy, the ministry said in a statement.