india

Govt to probe Oppn MPs' claims of getting hacking attempt warnings from Apple

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government takes its role of protecting the privacy and security of all citizens very seriously and 'will investigate to get to the bottom of these notifications'.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 10:27 IST

New Delh: The government has ordered an investigation after Opposition MPs claimed that they received warnings of attempts being made by state-sponsored attackers to steal information from their iPhones.

"In light of such information and widespread speculation, we have also asked Apple to join the investigation with real, accurate information on the alleged state-sponsored attacks," the minister said in his post.

"In light of such information and widespread speculation, we have also asked Apple to join the investigation with real, accurate information on the alleged state-sponsored attacks," the minister said in his post.

In a briefing in Bhopal, Vaishnaw took on the Opposition, saying compulsive critics were indulging in 'distraction politics', as they could not tolerate the country's progress under the PM's leadership.

