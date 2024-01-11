Govt tells SC that it is reconsidering surrogacy law amendment of ban on donor eggs, sperm

The Centre assured the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it would make a decision soon and that it was reconsidering the surrogacy law amendment from the previous year that outlawed the use of donor gametes, such as sperm, egg cells, or ova, TOI reported.

Aishwarya Bhati, appearing before a bench, stated that the process had already begun and that experts were putting their heads together.

The court had asked the ASG to explain why the Centre was not making a decision in spite of numerous women coming to the ASG with their complaints and being granted exemptions due to medical reports indicating that they were unable to produce eggs.

The petitioners were granted relief by the top court, which had previously declared that the amendment was prima facie in violation of the primary provision of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act.