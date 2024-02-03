Govt to develop 1000 modern rest houses along highways: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government is working on a new scheme to develop modern buildings with facilities for food, clean drinking water, toilets, parking and rest for drivers on all national highways.
In the first phase 1,000 such facilities will be developed, the Prime Minister said while addressing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
He said the new facilities would give a boost to both the ease of living and ease of travelling for truck and taxi drivers, thereby improving their health and also help in preventing accidents.
“The Government understands the concern of truck drivers and their families,” the prime minister said, highlighting the hardships faced by truck drivers.
Modi also highlighted the transformative impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in accelerating trade and abolishing check posts at state borders. "FASTag technology is facilitating savings in fuel and time in the industry,” he added.
Citing a recent study, the Prime Minister noted that FASTag technology is contributing to an annual benefit of Rs 40,000 crore to the economy.
The Prime Minister further added that the mobility sector would play a huge role in achieving the ‘developed India’ target by 2047. “India is now on the threshold of becoming a global economic powerhouse, with the auto and automotive component industry playing a significant role,” he said.
Highlighting India's stature in the global automotive market, Modi said, “Today, India is the world's third-largest market for passenger vehicles and among the top three countries globally manufacturing commercial vehicles."
He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting various sectors through initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. "For the industry, the government has introduced a Production Linked Incentive Scheme of more than Rs 25,000 crore,” he said.