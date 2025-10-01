Menu
'Grave injury': Release of 'Bharat Mata' coin, stamp on RSS insult to Constitution, says CPI (M)

"It is highly objectionable that an official coin should replicate the 'Bharat Mata' image of a Hindu goddess promoted by the RSS as a symbol of its sectarian concept of a Hindutva Rashtra."
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 13:52 IST
Published 01 October 2025, 13:52 IST
Narendra ModiRSSIndia PoliticsLeft partiesBharat MataCPI (M)

