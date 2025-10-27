Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Great Nicobar Project will increase India's maritime world trade: Amit Shah

Shah pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maritime vision is based on three pillars: security, stability, and self-reliance.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 09:04 IST
India NewsAmit ShahNarendra ModimaritimeNicobar

Follow us on :

Follow Us