<p>Ahead of his one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi%20tags">Narendra Modi</a>, visiting United Kingdom Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Keir%20Starmer%20tags">Keir Starmer</a> said that growth in India for British businesses means more jobs at home for the British people.</p>.<p>“What do Rolls-Royce, Diageo, National Theatre, University of Lancaster, and British Airways have in common? They’re all backing Britain. I’ll be flying the flag for British business in Mumbai this week because growth in India for British businesses means more jobs at home for the British people,” Starmer said on his arrival at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel off the Gateway of India in Mumbai.</p>.UK PM Keir Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal.<p>Modi would be accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.</p>.<p>The two PMs would also be making a statement to the media after the deliberations.</p>.<p>As he headed for Mumbai, Starmer, on board a British Airways Flight 9100 from London to Mumbai, spoke from the cockpit. “This is your Prime Minister in the cockpit. It’s really fantastic to have you all onboard. This is the biggest trade mission to India that the UK has ever sent. I’m looking forward to working with you as we explore all the opportunities in our new free trade agreement.”</p>.<p>After he landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Modi, in a message, said: “Welcome, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future.”</p>.<p>On his arrival, the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the Prime Minister. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal, and senior Government officers also welcomed the UK Prime Minister on the occasion.</p>.<p>During the day, Starmer took a tour of Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri, a prominent studio in Mumbai. Actor Rani Mukherjee accompanied him during his tour. The PM also watched a movie with the actor and Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani.</p>