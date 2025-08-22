Menu
GST Council to meet on Sep 3-4 to discuss moving to a two-rate structure

In an office memorandum, the GST Council Secretariat said the two-day meeting will be held in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 16:42 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 16:42 IST
