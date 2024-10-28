Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Greenwashing will protect consumer interests : ICEA

<p>New Delhi: Welcoming the 'Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Greenwashing or Misleading Environmental Claims, 2024', India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) on Monday said the guidelines would help to promote responsible communication about sustainability by allowing companies to showcase their green initiatives, provided these claims are supported by verifiable data.</p><p>The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) recently issued these perceptive guidelines to foster a marketplace where environmental claims are both truthful and meaningful, thus enhancing consumer trust.</p><p>The growing concern around "greenwashing," where companies exaggerate or falsely advertise the environmental benefits of their products or services, has raised red flags globally. </p><p>Vague or unsubstantiated claims often mislead consumers, undermining trust and the positive movement towards environmental responsibility. The guidelines mandate companies to provide credible evidence and transparent disclosures for their environmental claims, ICEA said in a statement.</p><p>Taking forward the ‘Digital India’ approach, DoCA has allowed businesses to provide detailed information about their environmental claims through QR codes and other digital means.</p>.Massive response to PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.<p>This step ensures that consumers have easy access to the necessary data to make informed decisions.</p><p>This approach strikes a balance between promoting innovation in sustainable practices and protecting consumers from misinformation, the statement said.</p><p>"These guidelines strike an excellent balance between protecting consumer interests and enabling businesses to communicate their sustainable practices effectively. This progressive stance sets a new international benchmark, which is a vast improvement over EU regulations which impose rigid restrictions on environmental claims," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA.</p><p>"The framework, developed after close engagement with the industry, allows companies to showcase genuine environmental innovations while ensuring transparent disclosures. This aligns perfectly with India's sustainability commitments, COP targets, and the Hon’ble Prime Minister's LiFE Mission," he said.</p>