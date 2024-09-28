135 people detained during anti-encroachment drive near Somnath Temple

Gir Somnath: As many as 135 people were detained during a demolition drive to clear encroachments from government lands near Somnath Temple in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Saturday, officials said.

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed for the drive undertaken to remove unauthorised structures on government land at Prabhas Patan in Veraval, the site of Somnath Temple, the district administration said in a statement.

The administration said religious structures and concrete houses were demolished during the drive that began in the early hours of the day, and it has freed around 15 hectares of government land valued at Rs 60 crore.

Labourers were brought in on 52 tractors, 58 bulldozers, two hydra cranes, five dumpers, two ambulances and three firefighters were involved in the exercise, the release said.