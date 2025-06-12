<p>New Delhi: There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the ill-fated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/plane-crash-in-ahmedabad-242-onboard-smoke-seen-from-adani-airport-premises-3582589">Air India flight AI 171</a> from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/air-india-ahmedabad-plane-crash-live-news-latest-updates-gujarat-london-gatwick-airport-adani-airport-meghaninagar-boeing-787-8-dreamliner-ram-mohan-naidu-amit-shah-bhupendrabhai-patel-3582628">Track live updates from the crash here</a></em></p>.<p>The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members onboard the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, Air India said in a statement on social media platform 'X'.</p>.<p>"Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," it said.</p>.Air India plane crash: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was an experienced pilot who commanded Dreamliners.<p>The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals, the airline said.</p>.<p>"We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," it said.</p>.<p>Air India also said that it is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating the incident. </p>