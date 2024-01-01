Amit Shah lauds Gujarat for setting Guinness World Record in most people performing Surya Namaskar

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday congratulated Gujarat for setting a Guinness World Record for the most people performing 'Surya Namaskar' simultaneously at 108 venues, saying every proud nationalist felt the joy on seeing such a presentation.

Taking to 'X', he also posted a few pictures of people performing 'Surya Namaskar' in Gujarat.

"Our culture is our pride. Proud women and men in Gujarat welcomed 2024 by performing Surya Namaskar at 108 venues and set a Guinness World Record for the same.