Homeindiagujarat

Amit Shah lauds Gujarat for setting Guinness World Record in most people performing Surya Namaskar

The home minister took to social media platform 'X', where he also posted a few pictures of people performing Surya Namaskar in Gujarat.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 12:23 IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday congratulated Gujarat for setting a Guinness World Record for the most people performing 'Surya Namaskar' simultaneously at 108 venues, saying every proud nationalist felt the joy on seeing such a presentation.

Taking to 'X', he also posted a few pictures of people performing 'Surya Namaskar' in Gujarat.

"Our culture is our pride. Proud women and men in Gujarat welcomed 2024 by performing Surya Namaskar at 108 venues and set a Guinness World Record for the same.

"Every proud nationalist felt the joy of seeing venues like the Modhera Sun Temple beaming with the zest of the Surya Namaskar performers. Let this event be the pedestal for a pledge to practice Yoga every day and live a healthy life," Shah said.

(Published 01 January 2024, 12:23 IST)
