Animal vigilante groups portray Gujarat in bad light globally: Police tells HC

Ahmedabad: Accusing animal vigilante groups of "portraying Gujarat in bad light both nationally and internationally", the Gujarat police, in an affidavit submitted to the High Court on Tuesday, has said that such groups "need to be curbed." The affidavit says that such groups take law in their own hands and create a difficult law and order situation during festivities like Eid and Rath Yatra.

The case pertains to a group of vigilantes led by Dipa Joshi of "Namaste Foundation", who stopped a mini truck carrying 22 goats in Ahmedabad last month. The driver fled the scene and the police with the locals had to push the truck with goats to a nearby police station for a kilometer as they couldn't start the vehicle.

"No private person has authority to stop any vehicle on the road. In fact, there are multiple examples of extortion, and even such animal activists being mowed down by vehicles carrying animals thereby creating serious law and order problems. It is submitted that the court may be pleased to take serious note of these facts and take a strict view against such kind of fake and motivated vigilantism," read the affidavit filed by SN Patel, Assistant Commissioner of Police, N division, Ahmedabad city.