<p>Ahmedabad: Teenager Bhavya Sachdeva had just pulled off the biggest moment of her young career—her first major bronze medal at the Asian Aquatics Championships. Overwhelmed with joy, she sprinted toward the stands, desperate to share the triumph with her father, Bhanu, an Arjuna awardee swimmer.</p>.<p>But the ten meters separating them turned into a mini-marathon as a wave of excited children swept toward her, blocking her path. In an instant, the 19-year-old swimmer had transformed into a role model, mobbed by fans demanding autographs and selfies.</p>.<p>“It gave me goosebumps,” Bhavya tells <em>DH</em>. “I started feeling it while I was ready to compete as I could hear the chants of India coming from the stand but I wasn’t expecting they will all mob me for autographs and selfies. I only saw that happening to big sportspersons and celebs before.”</p>.<p>It wasn’t just Bhavya who felt the love. Team captain and experienced Sajan Prakash, fresh off a bronze in the 200m freestyle, found himself posing with young admirers too. Despite wincing in pain from his grueling swim, he let two children perch on his lap for photos, his tired face breaking into a smile for the cameras.</p>.<p>The magic of the blue team jacket worked wonders on others as well. Even Dhinidhi Desinghu, who didn’t win a medal but impressed with promising times, was swarmed by fans.</p>.<p>“I wasn’t expecting that they will ask my daughter for autographs,” her mother said, beaming. “I have been to so many events but nobody ever asked for her autograph. This surely made our day despite the fact that she won no medal.”</p>.<p>China may have dominated the medal tally with 49 podium finishes, but the stands belonged to India. Every splash, every effort was met with cheers, proof that Indian fans cared less about the scoreboard and more about celebrating their own heroes.</p>