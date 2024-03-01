Bill Gates visits Statue of Unity, calls it 'incredible engineering feat'

Ekta Nagar: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Friday visited the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district and termed the 182-meter tall monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as an 'incredible engineering feat'.

'An incredible engineering feat! Very Beautiful! A great tribute to Sardar Patel. Thanks for your hospitality!' Gates wrote in the visitor's diary after taking a tour of the memorial, which is the largest such structure in the world.

He was welcomed by Statue of Unity CEO Udit Agrawal and state protocol minister Jagdish Vishwakarma.