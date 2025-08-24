Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

BSF nabs 15 Pakistani fishermen with boat in Gujarat’s Kutch

The BSF said the men from Sindh were caught near Kori creek with an engine-fitted boat and fishing gear.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 05:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 05:56 IST
India NewsBSFPaksitan

Follow us on :

Follow Us