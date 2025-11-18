Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Bullet train’s inaugural run to cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in August 2027: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Its foundation stone was laid in 2017 and the entire project was initially proposed to be ready by December 2023
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 15:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 15:31 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawSuratBullet Train

Follow us on :

Follow Us