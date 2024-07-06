By trouncing BJP in Ayodhya, I.N.D.I.A. bloc defeated Ram temple movement: Rahul Gandhi

On the shortcomings in the Congress, he said, "A party worker put it very well, saying that there are two kinds of horses - one for races and another to be used during weddings. Sometimes the Congress deploys horses meant for race in weddings, and vice versa. He asked me to stop this...We have to do this in Gujarat." He said the party did not contest the 2022 assembly election in Gujarat properly, and in 2017 only three months of campaigning took Congress near the finish line.