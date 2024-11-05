Congress flags suicides by diamond workers in Surat, says govt must protect them from vagaries of market

<p>New Delhi: Flagging the issue of suicides by diamond workers in Surat in the last 18 months, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Tuesday said they must be registered and provided financial assistance to protect them from the vagaries of the market.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> cited a media report which claimed that job losses and factory closures were pushing Surat's diamond workers to the edge and there had been 71 suicides in 18 months.</p>.<p>"In the last 18 months, at least 71 diamond workers have taken their lives in Surat. Surat has a long and storied history as one of the world's greatest centres for the diamond trade," Ramesh said on X.</p>.Karnataka: Government officer found dead in Tahsildar's chamber in Belagavi.<p>Estimates suggest that there are 25 lakh workers in the diamond industry in Gujarat, with 8-10 lakh workers in Surat alone, he said.</p>.<p>"The advent of lab-grown diamonds has wreaked havoc on diamond industries across the world. Surat has been hard hit, with large-scale layoffs (up to 15,000 workers between February and June 2024 alone) and pay cuts," he said.</p>.<p>It has spawned acute financial and psychological distress among the workers in this industry, the Congress leader said.</p>.<p>These diamond workers are not permanent and registered employees, so the government has no data on them or specific schemes for their welfare, Ramesh said.</p>.Telangana to launch caste survey on November 6.<p>"We must do better, we must recognise and register these workers, afford them financial assistance, and protect this industry and its workers from the vagaries of the market," he said. </p>