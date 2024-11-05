Home
Congress flags suicides by diamond workers in Surat, says govt must protect them from vagaries of market

In the last 18 months, at least 71 diamond workers have taken their lives in Surat.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 10:17 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 10:17 IST
