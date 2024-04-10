Dalit farmers from Gujarat 'tricked' into buying electoral bonds worth Rs 11K cr: Report

Haresh Savakara has named "Welspun Directors Vishwanathan Kollengode, Sanjay Gupta, Chintan Thaker, and Praveen Bhansali as the accused in the case along with Mahendrasinh Sodha (Senior General Manager at Welspun), Vimal Kishore Joshi (Anjar Land Acquisition Officer), and Hemant alias Danny Rajinikanth Shah (BJP's Anjar City President)," in the statement released on the behalf of all the duped victims.

However, no police report has been filed in the case yet. The investigating officer has said "if the case merits an FIR", they will file it once the investigation is complete.

As per the report, Welspun employee Mahendrasinh Sodha who was involved in the acquisition process, held four meetings with Savakara and his son Haresh at Welspun's Guest House in the company's compound between 1 October 2023 and 8 October 2023. He eventually convinced them to invest money in the electoral bond scheme citing income tax trouble and handsome returns.

Moreover, he also alleged that BJP Anjar City President Hemant Rajinikanth Shah was part of these meetings. However, Shah has refuted these claims.

Delivering a historic judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the 'Electoral Bonds Scheme', the Supreme Court in February held it "unconstitutional" and violative of the Right to Information and Article 19(1)(a). Two separate but unanimous verdicts were delivered by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Since then, the Opposition has been taking potshots at the ruling BJP over the magnitude of donations it had received since the beginning of the scheme.

Notified by the government on January 2, 2018, the scheme was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.