Dalit youth beaten for uploading picture wearing traditional headgear and sunglass in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A 24-year-old Dalit youth was beaten up by a group of upper caste men allegedly for uploading his picture on his Instagram account, wearing a traditional headgear and sunglasses.

The incident occurred in Sayebapur village in Himatnagar taluka of Sabarkantha district in north Gujarat on the intriguing night of July 17.

According to the FIR filed, Ajay Parmar, who runs an auto rickshaw for living, was beaten up by four men from the Darbar community, who consider themselves Kshatriyas.

Parmar has said in the FIR, which was registered on July 18, that while he was returning home in his auto, he was stopped by two people near the Navanagar bus stand.

The accused allegedly started beating Parmar, objecting to Parmar's display picture (DP) which he had uploaded on his Instagram account.