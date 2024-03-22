Days after withdrawing candidature, Congress's Rohan Gupta resigns citing 'mental agony'

Ahmedabad: Three days after he announced withdrawal of candidature, national spokesperson and former social media head of Congress Rohan Gupta on Friday resigned. He has alleged "humiliation" and "character assassination" by a senior leader connected with party's communication department.

In a letter addressed to party's national president Malllikarjun Kharge, Gupta said, "I am deeply pained to inform you that constant humiliation and character assassination by one of the senior leaders connected with Communication Department of the party for the last two years (which many senior party leaders are aware of) and now at the time of personal crisis which has me to take this decision."

The letter, he posted on X, goes on to say, "I had to take most difficult decision of my life of withdrawing my candidature and putting my ambition aside for my father. When I am battling through the serious health issues of my father and passing through the worst possible phase of life, the same leader again continued his defamatory campaign against me for last three days with support of his close aids at Gujarat and at national level."