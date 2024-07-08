Four held for smuggling gold worth Rs 65 lakh by spraying it on trolley bags at Surat airport

Surat: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 65 lakh by spraying it on trolley bags to evade security checks at the international airport in Gujarat's Surat, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly smuggled gold from Dubai by mixing it with chemicals and spraying it on rexine and rubber sheets of trolley bags, the official said.

According to an official statement, the Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested four persons who were part of a gang and seized 927 gm of gold worth around Rs 65 lakh on Sunday.