<p>Ahmedabad: Police have arrested a Syrian national allegedly part of a gang involved in raising funds from mosques in Gujarat in the name of victims of the Gaza war, prima facie to fund their lavish lifestyles, an official said on Saturday.</p><p>The Ahmedabad crime branch said that such activities can pose a threat to the country's internal security, and central and state government agencies are trying to identify the motive.</p><p>The crime branch detained Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, who is in India on a tourist visa, the official said.</p>.Gujarat HC revokes remission of TADA convict in Cong MLA's 1989 murder; calls relief as 'illegal'.<p>"A member of a Syrian gang was detained for raising money from mosques in the name of Gaza victims. Three of his accomplices are absconding," the crime branch said in a release.</p><p>According to the crime branch, the accused had travelled to India on tourist visas and were indulging in acts that violated the country's tourist visa rules.</p><p>During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that the gang was raising money to fund their lavish lifestyle, it stated.</p><p>The crime branch has started the process of blacklisting and deporting the arrested accused, it said.</p>