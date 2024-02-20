Gold rush reveals a lost Harappan settlement near Gujarat's Kutch: Report

Locals of Lodrani, a hamlet around 51 km from Dholariva, a Harappan settlement in Kutch, had begun digging in the area with the belief that there was gold buried.

However, what they ended up finding is a new Harappan settlement that experts say might date back to around 2600 BC, according to a report by Times of India.

Lodrani was actually a fortified settlement during the Harappan civilization.

Ajay Yadav and Damian Robinson, researches working with Oxford's School of Archeology, who are the leading arcchaelogists in this excavation, said that architecture at Lodrani closely resembles that of Dholariva, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.