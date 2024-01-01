Gujarat: 3-year-old girl falls into borewell, rescue ops under way

Ahmedabad: The Army has been called in to rescue a 2.5-year-old girl who accidentally fell into a 30-feet deep borewell Monday afternoon in Dwarka district.

District officials said that the girl has been identified as Anjal Sakhra, a resident of Ran village in Kalyanpur taluka.

District collector Ashok Sharma told reporters that at around 1 pm, the girl fell inside the open borewell located in the front yard of her house where she was playing.

He said that the Army has been called in to assist in the rescue operation already under way. "He said oxygen is being supplied. The Army is on the way and we have asked the Reliance team as well for help," Sharma said.