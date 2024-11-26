Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat cop attacks Patidar community leader for joining outfit; booked for attempted murder

As per an FIR, Padaria attacked a local businessman and Patidar community leader, Jayanti Sardhara, at a marriage function over the latter's decision to join the outfit 'Sardardham'.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 17:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 17:04 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimeAttempt to murder

Follow us on :

Follow Us