Gujarat floods: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi urge govt to provide all possible assistance

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed concern over the flood situation in Gujarat and urged the government to take all necessary steps to reduce the impact of the natural calamity.

Rain-related incidents claimed nine more lives in Gujarat, taking the death toll to 16 in two days, while another 8,500 people were relocated and rescued from flood-affected areas with rains continuing to lash some parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, officials said.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The flood situation in Gujarat is extremely worrying as several people have lost their lives and are missing. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Our thoughts are with the affected people, who are in need of urgent food and medical assistance."

"We request the Central government to ensure more NDRF & SDRF teams. We are proud of our Armed Forces and Coast Guard, who are undertaking rescue efforts. Congress leaders and workers must coordinate all possible relief efforts, in this hour of tragedy," Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said. Gandhi said the flood situation in Gujarat is getting more severe day by day.