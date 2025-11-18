Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat: Forest officer strangles wife and two children, hides bodies in pit following dispute

Police said that Khambhla, a class one officer, had filed a complaint with the police on November 14, claiming that his wife and children were missing.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 02:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 02:04 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us