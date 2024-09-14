Fresh controversy hits Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued notices to the state government and a private individual over a plea challenging the "gifting" of a building to the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Memorial Trust (MGSAMT), which is implementing the Rs 1,200-crore redevelopment of the iconic Sabarmati Ashram founded by Mahatma Gandhi.
The court, however, refused to grant any status quo even though the petitioner had expressed fears that the building might be demolished for the purpose of Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment.
The matter concerns Khet Bhavan, the head office of Gujarat Khet Vikas Parishad (GKVP), which is located adjacent to the Sabarmati Ashram. The office was recently acquired by the government-run MGSAMT.
After one faction of the GKVP handed over this property to MGSAMT through a "gift deed", the other faction challenged the decision in the high court.
Appearing for petitioner Atul Dave, who is said to be the GKVP's president, advocate PS Champaneeri said procedures were violated during the execution of gift deed as it was done without the unanimous agreement of the trustees.
He told the court that the Charity Commissioner ought to have inquired whether the procedure was followed before agreeing to hand over the property.
Following a brief hearing, Justice Vaibhavi Nanavati ordered to issue a notice to the state government and other concerned individuals, but refused to grant status quo even though the petitioner informed that the building in question had been sealed and could be demolished.
The court will hear the matter next week.
Champaneri told DH that the GKVP runs about 18 schools imparting education to poor students hailing from downtrodden communities. "The importance of Khet Bhavan is that it is the only office that the trust has."
Khet Bhavan is hailed as a "landmark" building from where many social and political movements had been run. It was founded by Jinabhai Darji, a Congress leader who is hailed as a champion of tribal rights, and prominent social worker Indukumar Jani.
"Khet Bhavan also was a centre for 'pro-people' left intellectual, secular discourse and debates," said Sudarshan Iyenger, a Gandhian scholar and former vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi founded-Gujarat Vidyapith.
"If it finally goes (demolished), it will be a huge symbolic loss," Iyenger said.
This is the latest dispute to hit the ambitious Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project. Earlier, scores of scholars and Gandhian institutions had alleged that the redevelopment plan would turn the Ashram, an embodiment of Gandhi's simplicity, into a "grand tourist and entertainment zone".
Published 14 September 2024, 00:58 IST