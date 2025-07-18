Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat HC questions school on administrative, security lapses over student stabbing incident

The District Education Officer (DEO) took over the school management after widespread outrage over the stabbing incident.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 18:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 18:41 IST
India NewsGujaratGujarat High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us