Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat resident who escaped Nepal jail during Gen Z protests caught in Ahmedabad

The man had escaped from the Bhadra jail in the neighbouring country's capital during last year's protests.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 13:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsGujaratNepalGen Z

Follow us on :

Follow Us