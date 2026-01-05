Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat typhoid outbreak: 2 children dead, over 150 hospitalised in Gandhinagar

Two children were reported dead, which the hospital authorities claimed were not related to the epidemic
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 15:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 15:31 IST
India NewsTyphoid

Follow us on :

Follow Us