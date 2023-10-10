Gujarat woman performs yoga on road, apologises after police intervene

Practising yoga is considered to be a good thing, but it can put you in trouble if done in the middle of the road. That is what happened with a woman in Gujarat who was spotted by the police performing yoga while flouting traffic rules.
Gujarat Police shared a clip on social media of the woman identified as Dina Parmar performing the act, followed by her apology on camera. The video showed Parmar doing a split in the middle of the road amid rain while some cars were seen stopping behind her as the flow of traffic was disrupted.
The video then showed a glimpse of the Gujarat Police's logo, followed by the woman's apology. She was, however, released after she paid the fine. The Gujarat Police shared the video with a caption that read, "Public places should not be misused in this manner, so that no mishaps and accidents occur."