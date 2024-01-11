Inauguration of BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi milestone for tolerance, acceptance: UAE Ambassador

Gandhinagar: The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi next month will be a monumental day to "celebrate tolerance and acceptance", the Ambassador of the UAE to India Abdulnasser Alshaali said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the temple on February 14.

"We are looking forward to the inauguration on February 14… it's going to be a phenomenal monumental day, a special occasion to celebrate tolerance, acceptance, and to further strengthen this relationship," Ambassador Alshaali told PTI.

Last month, Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas extended the invitation on behalf of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir, and it has been accepted by PM Modi.