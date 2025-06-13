<p>Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday condoled the loss of lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, a statement said.</p>.<p>The AI 171 flight to London, which crashed soon after taking off on Thursday afternoon from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, crashed into a medical college complex, leaving 265 people dead.</p>.<p>Ishiba, in a message of condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said he was in deep sorrow upon hearing the news of the loss of many precious lives in the accident.</p>.Ahmedabad crash: EAM in touch with UK foreign secy, Portuguese, Canadian counterparts.<p>"On behalf of the Government of Japan and the people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” a statement quoted Ishiba as saying.</p>.<p>Ishiba also issued messages of condolences to the UK, Portugal, and Canada, the statement said.</p>.<p>A total of 242 people -- 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals -- were on board the crashed flight.</p>.<p>As many as 241 people aboard the flight were killed, while one person survived the accident. The rest of the casualties included the medical complex residents. </p>