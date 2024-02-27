Kin of Surat man killed in Ukrainian missile strike request for mortal remains

Ahmedabad: The family of the 23-year-old youth from Surat, who was killed in a Ukrainian missile attack in a war zone while working as a "helper" for the Russian army, held a condolence meet locally called besna in Surat. Customarily, a besna is held after the last rites. The family is urging the government to help them bring his body back to Surat for the last rites.

The youth, Hemil Mangukia, is reported to have been killed in the missile strike on February 21 while the family is learnt to have been informed about the death by one of his friends on February 23. Hemil's relatives said that the last time his father Ashwin spoke to his son was on February 20.

Hemil's uncle Suresh Mangukia told a news channel on Monday outside their house in Velanja in Surat that the family was awaiting official confirmation about his death. He said that the family has been requesting the authority to get his body back.