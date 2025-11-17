<p>Recently, OpenAI rolled out a new update to the ChatGPT 5 generative Artificial Intelligence model. It comes in two models-- <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/openai-launches-chatgpt-51-instant-thinking-gen-ai-models-3797016">ChatGPT 5.1 Instant and 5.1 Thinking</a>. They come with big upgrades over the predecessor in terms of reasoning, understanding of complex queries, conversational quality and user customisation capabilities.</p><p>Now, the Microsoft-backed gen AI service provider has introduced a group chat feature in ChatGPT.</p><p>The group chat feature comes in handy to collaborate with office colleagues to finish tasks such as coding, create a keynote presentation faster and improve productivity.</p>.Google AI Pro plan now available for free to all Jio subscribers; here's how to enable it.<p>For leisure too, users can add friends and family members to a shared space to plan a vacation or a birthday party. With valuable inputs from ChatGPT, they can make a decision faster.</p><p>It should be noted that the feature is powered by the latest ChatGPT 5.1 version.</p><p><strong>Here's how to use group chats on ChatGPT:</strong></p><p>To start a group chat, tap the people icon in the top right corner of any new or existing chat.</p><p>When the user adds someone to an existing chat, ChatGPT creates a copy of the conversation as a new group chat so the original conversation stays separate.</p>.<p>Users can invite others directly by sharing a link with one to twenty people, and anyone in the group can share that link to bring others in. </p><p>When the user joins or creates their first group chat, he/she will be asked to set up a short profile with their name, username, and photo so everyone knows who’s in the conversation.</p><p>As noted earlier, the Group chats can be found in a new, clearly labelled section of the sidebar for easy access.</p><p>Also, OpenAI notes that ChatGPT Group chats have restrictions on teenage users (under the age of 18). It will automatically reduce exposure to sensitive content for everyone in the chat. Parents or guardians can turn group chats off entirely through parental controls(opens in a new window).</p><p>For now, the pilot group chat feature is limited to select regions, including Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan. Users have be subscribed to any of the listed plans- ChatGPT Free, ChatGPT Go, Plus and Pro.</p> .Google to bring new gen AI Nano Banana 2.0 editing tool soon.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>