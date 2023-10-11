Lapses by Oreva led to Morbi bridge collapse: SIT report in HC

A special investigation team (SIT) on Tuesday filed its final report on the bridge collapse in Morbi which killed 135 people last year during Diwali festivities.

The report concluded that "the incident is a result of lapses at administrative level to follow due procedure as per government norms and also due to technical incompetence to repair the bridge and test it before opening it to the public."

"Prima facie, the whole management of Oreva company, (the clock-making firm responsible for managing the bridge) including its managing director (Jaysukh Patel), two managers (Dinesh Dave and Deepak Parekh), appear to be responsible," the SIT said in the report.

The report was filed in the High Court which is hearing a suo motu PIL. During the hearing on Tuesday, the division bench led by Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal asked the advocate general, Kamal Trivedi, if the company could be black listed.

The remark came after court was informed that Oreva had taken the responsibility of managing the bridge "voluntarily." The bench also sought action taken by the company with regard to seven children who were orphaned in the tragedy. The court also asked if the affected women could be given jobs.

The report read, "The lackadaisical approach on the part of the management of OREVA company, resulting into one of the most severe and tragic human calamities, can't be countenanced," adding that "there were serious operational and technical lapses on part of Orewa company's management."

The British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi had collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 people and injuring 56 others. Ten people including Jaysukh Patel, the managing director of the clock-making firm, were arrested following the tragedy. The Morbi Nagarpalika had signed a contract with Oreva for "management, maintenance and operation" of the bridge. The report stated that Oreva outsourced the repair work to a firm, Dev Prakash Solution without taking any technical opinion of an expert agency.

The report stated that before opening the bridge to the public, the company ought to have obtained its fitness certificate and informed the Morbi municipality.