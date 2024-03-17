MEA in touch with Gujarat govt after assault on international students offering namaz; strict action promised

New Delhi: After foreign students were assaulted for offering namaz at a hostel of the Gujarat University, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) got in touch with the state government and stated that strict actions were being taken against the perpetrators.

“An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. The state government is taking strict action against the perpetrators,” Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the MEA, posted on X on Sunday.