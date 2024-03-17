JOIN US
Homeindiagujarat

MEA in touch with Gujarat govt after assault on international students offering namaz; strict action promised

Two students – one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan – were hospitalized after the incident that occurred at a hostel of the Gujarat University.
Last Updated 17 March 2024, 16:33 IST

New Delhi: After foreign students were assaulted for offering namaz at a hostel of the Gujarat University, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) got in touch with the state government and stated that strict actions were being taken against the perpetrators.

“An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. The state government is taking strict action against the perpetrators,” Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the MEA, posted on X on Sunday.

Two students – one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan – were hospitalized after the incident. “One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention,” Jaiswal said in New Delhi.

He said that the MEA was in touch with the state government of Gujarat.

(Published 17 March 2024, 16:33 IST)
