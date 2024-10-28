Modi, Spain PM inaugurate India's 1st private facility for making military aircraft in Vadodara

<p>Vadodara: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Monday inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India. The Tata-Airbus facility is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.</p>.<p>On the occasion, Modi said the facility will not only strengthen India-Spain relationship, but also "boost our mission of 'Make in India, Make for the World'.</p>.<p>The aircraft manufactured at this facility will be exported as well in future, he said.</p>.<p>Modi also expressed hope that the ecosystem created by this manufacturing facility will help India manufacture civil aircraft in future.</p>.<p>Sanchez said the first aircraft will be ready to roll out from this facility in 2026.</p>.First indigenous C-295 aircrafts to roll out of Vadodara manufacturing facility in September 2026.<p>In September 2021, India sealed a nearly Rs 21,000 crore deal with the Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the Indian Air Force, under a project that entails manufacturing of military aircraft in India for the first time by a private company.</p>.<p>Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, within four years.</p>.<p>The subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by the Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.</p>.<p>The facility here will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem, from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete life cycle of the aircraft.</p>.<p>Apart from the Tatas, leading defence public sector units, such as Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics, as well as private micro, small and medium enterprises will contribute to this programme, a release earlier said.</p>.<p>Modi laid the foundation stone for the Vadodara final assembly line in October 2022.</p>.<p>Earlier, the two leaders led a roadshow on a 2.5-km stretch from the airport to the Tata Advanced Systems Limited facility in the morning. </p>