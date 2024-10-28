Home
Modi, Spain PM inaugurate India's 1st private facility for making military aircraft in Vadodara

Modi also expressed hope that the ecosystem created by this manufacturing facility will help India manufacture civil aircraft in future.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 07:35 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 07:35 IST
