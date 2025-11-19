<p>Mumbai: A day after several ministers of the Shiv Sena boycotted the weekly cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi continued its offence on the nearly one-year-old dispensation saying that the Eknath Shinde is now understanding BJP’s use and throw policy. </p><p>Mumbai Congress President Professor Varsha Gaikwad, who is an MP from Mumbai North-Central said the discord happening behind closed doors has now come out in the open. </p>.Post Bihar setback in polls, Maha Vikas Aghadi hits crisis mode in Maharashtra.<p>“Slowly, Eknath Shinde is now understanding BJP's use and throw policy. It's unfortunate that instead of worrying about the people of Maharashtra, all these people are engaged in getting upset and pacifying each other,” she said. </p><p>NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “Fadnavis giving a piece of his mind to ministers of Shinde Sena and Shinde attending the Cabinet meeting alone because his ministers boycotted it, means Fadnavis has no respect for Shinde and also his Ministers have scant respect for him.”</p><p>According to him, if Shinde has any 'self respect', he should leave this alliance with BJP because if he does not leave at the right time, he will surely be shown the door soon. “BJP is surely showing signs that they do not need him anymore,” he added. </p><p>“This walkout is just a drama being staged by the Shinde faction, but I believe that a walkout will not solve anything,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, a former Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. </p>