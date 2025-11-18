<p>Modasa (Gujarat): A newborn baby, a doctor and two other persons were charred to death when an ambulance they were travelling in caught fire near Modasa town in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat">Gujarat's </a>Arvalli district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The blaze erupted in the ambulance on Modasa-Dhansura road at around 1 am when the one-day-old boy, who was sick after birth, was being taken to a private hospital in Ahmedabad from a Modasa-based hospital for further treatment, police inspector D B Vala said.</p>.<p>The child, his father, identified as Jignesh Mochi (38), doctor Shantilal Rentia (30), from Ahmedabad, and nurse Bhuriben Manat (23), a native of Arvalli, were killed, he said.</p>.<p>Three others -- Mochi's two relatives and the private ambulance driver -- suffered burn injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital, the official said.</p>.Gujarat: Forest officer strangles wife and two children, hides bodies in pit following dispute.<p>"Jignesh Mochi was a native of neighbouring Mahisagar district and his newborn child was under treatment at a private hospital in Modasa after birth. When he was being taken to another private hospital, the ambulance caught fire on its way due to some unknown reason," Vala said.</p>.<p>In the CCTV footage released by police, the ambulance can be seen slowing down near a petrol pump after the driver realised about fire on its rear side.</p>.<p>"While the driver and two of Mochi's relatives, who were on the front seat, escaped with injuries, the infant, his father, along with the doctor and a nurse, who were on the back side of the vehicle, were charred to death in the blaze," Vala said.</p>.<p>Though the local fire brigade rushed to the spot after being alerted, the four victims could not be saved, he said.</p>.<p>The injured persons have been identified as driver Ankit Thakor and Jignesh Mochi's relatives - Gaurang Mochi and Gitaben Mochi.</p>.<p>District Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja said forensic experts have been called in to investigate the incident and find out the causes that led to the tragedy.</p>