No respite for Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Gujarat HC junks plea challenging summons in Modi degree defamation case

The order states that "whatever grounds urged by the petitioners are disputed questions of fact which may be adjudicated at the full-fledged trial and by recording the evidence as no mini trial is permissible..."

The AAP leaders had moved the court after an Ahmedabad sessions court dismissed their revision applications against the summons issued by the magisterial court last year. They moved Gujarat high court seeking interim relief which was also denied, forcing them to approach the Supreme Court. In January, the apex court stayed the trial till February 16 while directing the high court to decide the petitions challenging summons.

State-run Gujarat University through its registrar Piyush Patel on April 12 filed a criminal defamation case against Kejriwal and Singh in a metropolitan court here. On April 15, the court ordered an inquiry into the complaint under section 202 of code of criminal procedure (CrPC). The court while ordering registration of a criminal complaint against the AAP leaders after verifying the complaint issued process to Kejriwal and Singh, asking them to remain present.