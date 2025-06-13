<p>Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached the site of the Air India plane crash here, in which 265 people lost their lives.</p>.<p>The prime minister arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport and drove straight to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area, officials said.</p>.<p>He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.</p>.Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg speaks with Air India chairman.<p>A London-bound Air India plane, carrying 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.</p>.<p>One person survived the tragedy. The aircraft had 232 passengers and 10 crew members, including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and a Canadian, on board.</p>.<p>Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.</p>